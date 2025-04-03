Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Deporting Bangladesh Nationals

In a significant move, Delhi Police's special drive led to the apprehension and deportation of several illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. With the recent capture of Md Sadikur Rahman and two others, authorities continue their rigorous efforts to identify and repatriate individuals residing unlawfully in the capital.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police's South West district has successfully apprehended a Bangladeshi national living illegally in the city, facilitating his deportation to Bangladesh, according to a statement from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The individual, Md Sadikur Rahman, aged 25, originally from Masukhali Chhatak, Sunamganj, Bangladesh, overstayed in India after his visa expired. As part of a wider campaign, authorities are actively working to identify, detain, and repatriate people residing unlawfully in the region.

Rahman's capture was based on credible intelligence from secret informers, leading to his detention in the Mahipalpur area. It was discovered that Rahman had entered India on a medical visa and remained in the country illegally by moving through multiple hotels in Delhi post-visa expiry. A comprehensive inquiry and completion of legal formalities resulted in Rahman being sent to the FRRO deportation center, from where he was repatriated to Bangladesh.

Previously, on March 30, two other Bangladeshi nationals, Atifa and Asma, both 24, were arrested for living illegally in India for several years. They entered the country unlawfully via river routes at the India-Bangladesh border and settled in Delhi through local train travel, residing in various locales to avoid detection.

In line with its broader mission, a deportation process, spearheaded by the East District Police since November 19, 2024, continues to clamp down on illegal immigrants, with nine Bangladeshi nationals already deported. Efforts to detect and deport more illegal immigrants from the district persist.

