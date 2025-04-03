Left Menu

India's Bold Plan: Slashing Energy Consumption by 2030

The Indian government has unveiled a strategy to cut energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030, impacting sectors such as industry, buildings, and transport. Several initiatives will promote energy efficiency, including sector-specific targets, appliance ratings, and building codes.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has set an ambitious target to reduce energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by the year 2030. This significant initiative, shared in Parliament, involves comprehensive plans across key sectors like industry, building infrastructure, and transport.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha about these strategies, aiming for a power generation capacity of 777 GW by 2030, inclusive of 500 GW from clean energy sources. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency will spearhead multiple initiatives to increase energy efficiency within various sectors.

The government's efforts include the Perform, Achieve, and Trade scheme, setting energy reduction targets for energy-intensive industries, along with a star rating system for appliances. Building codes and fuel efficiency norms will further enhance the drive towards sustainability and energy savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

