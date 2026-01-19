Left Menu

Gauteng Education MEC Mourns 13 Learners Killed in Scholar Transport Crash in Vanderbijlpark

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at approximately 07:00 on Fred Droste Road, when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vanderbijlpark | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:29 IST
Gauteng Education MEC Mourns 13 Learners Killed in Scholar Transport Crash in Vanderbijlpark
Reacting to the incident, MEC Chiloane said the loss has deeply affected the education sector and the province at large. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed deep devastation following a tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning that claimed the lives of 13 learners, plunging the province into mourning.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at approximately 07:00 on Fred Droste Road, when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck.

Emergency services confirmed that 11 learners were certified dead at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Several injured learners are currently receiving medical treatment at nearby healthcare facilities. The taxi driver is reportedly hospitalised, while details regarding the condition of the truck driver are still being established.

Leadership Visits Scene, Support Extended to Families

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by MEC Chiloane, visited the scene of the accident to assess the situation, engage with emergency services, and offer support and condolences to the affected families and school communities.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the collision.

‘A Tragic Day for the Province’

Reacting to the incident, MEC Chiloane said the loss has deeply affected the education sector and the province at large.

“It really is a tragic day for us as the department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families and school communities affected by this devastating incident,” the MEC said.

He further called for heightened vigilance and accountability in learner transport services.

“We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transport, particularly private scholar transport, to ensure that the safety of our learners is never compromised.”

Focus on Learner Safety

The Gauteng Department of Education said it is working closely with law enforcement, emergency services and social support teams to provide psychosocial support to affected families, schools and communities.

Authorities have reiterated that learner safety remains a priority and that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.

 

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
3
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
4
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026