Gauteng Education MEC Mourns 13 Learners Killed in Scholar Transport Crash in Vanderbijlpark

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed deep devastation following a tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning that claimed the lives of 13 learners, plunging the province into mourning.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at approximately 07:00 on Fred Droste Road, when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck.

Emergency services confirmed that 11 learners were certified dead at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Several injured learners are currently receiving medical treatment at nearby healthcare facilities. The taxi driver is reportedly hospitalised, while details regarding the condition of the truck driver are still being established.

Leadership Visits Scene, Support Extended to Families

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by MEC Chiloane, visited the scene of the accident to assess the situation, engage with emergency services, and offer support and condolences to the affected families and school communities.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the collision.

‘A Tragic Day for the Province’

Reacting to the incident, MEC Chiloane said the loss has deeply affected the education sector and the province at large.

“It really is a tragic day for us as the department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families and school communities affected by this devastating incident,” the MEC said.

He further called for heightened vigilance and accountability in learner transport services.

“We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transport, particularly private scholar transport, to ensure that the safety of our learners is never compromised.”

Focus on Learner Safety

The Gauteng Department of Education said it is working closely with law enforcement, emergency services and social support teams to provide psychosocial support to affected families, schools and communities.

Authorities have reiterated that learner safety remains a priority and that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.