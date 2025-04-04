Waqf Bill 2025: A Transformative Leap for Minority Property Rights

The recently passed Waqf Bill 2025 is being hailed by BJP members as a transformative measure for securing and regulating minority properties in India. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Friday emphasized that the bill represents a substantial shift for minority communities, countering fears allegedly incited by opposition parties.

Sharma accused the opposition of scaring minorities and misrepresenting the bill's intentions, asserting that the legislation will positively impact minority brothers by safeguarding their properties with clear rules and regulations. Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh also dismissed opposition concerns as political fear-mongering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the bill's passage as a "watershed moment" for marginalized groups long denied opportunity. Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the government for its stance. After a heated debate, the bill was approved with a vote of 128 to 95.

