European Parliament Debates Trade Deal Amid Greenland Controversy

The European Parliament is contemplating postponing the EU-US trade deal's implementation in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland. The parliament's trade committee is divided, with many left-leaning and centrist groups supporting this move until Trump's position changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:35 IST
The European Parliament is evaluating a possible delay in enacting the European Union's trade agreement with the United States. This comes as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial stance on Greenland, which has sparked significant debate.

The parliament's cross-parliamentary trade committee remains split regarding the decision to put the agreement on hold. A noteworthy number of MEPs have shown interest in postponing the vote, seeking more clarity from the U.S. on its intentions towards Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

While some legislators argue the deal could bring stability, others view Trump's unpredictability as a significant risk. The EU is pressed to act cautiously to avoid upsetting Trump, which could result in retaliatory tariffs, complicating the trade landscape further.

