Sebi Proposes 'Investor Charter' for KRA Services

Sebi aims to create an 'Investor Charter' for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), detailing investor services, rights, and grievance mechanisms. The charter targets awareness on investor service interactions with KRAs. Public input is invited until April 25, encouraging KRAs to display the charter prominently.

Updated: 04-04-2025 17:20 IST
In a move to enhance investor awareness, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed the development of an 'Investor Charter' for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

This charter will outline the services available to investors, their rights, and include a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism.

Sebi's consultation paper invites public comments on these proposals until April 25, with KRAs being encouraged to prominently display the charter on their websites and in their offices to ensure maximum visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

