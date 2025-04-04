Sebi Proposes 'Investor Charter' for KRA Services
Sebi aims to create an 'Investor Charter' for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), detailing investor services, rights, and grievance mechanisms. The charter targets awareness on investor service interactions with KRAs. Public input is invited until April 25, encouraging KRAs to display the charter prominently.
In a move to enhance investor awareness, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed the development of an 'Investor Charter' for KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).
This charter will outline the services available to investors, their rights, and include a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism.
Sebi's consultation paper invites public comments on these proposals until April 25, with KRAs being encouraged to prominently display the charter on their websites and in their offices to ensure maximum visibility.
