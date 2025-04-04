Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Mathura Dispute Amid Religious Tensions

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for April 8 regarding the mosque committee's challenge against an Allahabad High Court decision involving the Mathura Krishna Janambhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute. The mosque committee contests the inclusion of ASI and Centre in the case concerning the historically significant religious site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:43 IST
Supreme Court to Review Mathura Dispute Amid Religious Tensions
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah in Mathura. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to address the contentious Mathura Krishna Janambhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute on April 8. This follows an appeal by the mosque committee challenging an Allahabad High Court decision. The court had previously allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Centre to be included in the main legal proceedings.

The dispute involves a series of legal battles about the rightful ownership and historical significance of the site. The mosque committee disputes the High Court's March 5 order and has persistently opposed the arguments of Hindu worshippers who claim the mosque was built atop a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Tensions escalated when the top court stayed the December 14, 2023, order that allowed a court-supervised survey of the disputed Shahi Eidgah Mosque. This move comes amid multiple lawsuits contending that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the original temple under instructions from the Mughal era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025