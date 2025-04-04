Supreme Court to Review Mathura Dispute Amid Religious Tensions

The Supreme Court is set to address the contentious Mathura Krishna Janambhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute on April 8. This follows an appeal by the mosque committee challenging an Allahabad High Court decision. The court had previously allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Centre to be included in the main legal proceedings.

The dispute involves a series of legal battles about the rightful ownership and historical significance of the site. The mosque committee disputes the High Court's March 5 order and has persistently opposed the arguments of Hindu worshippers who claim the mosque was built atop a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Tensions escalated when the top court stayed the December 14, 2023, order that allowed a court-supervised survey of the disputed Shahi Eidgah Mosque. This move comes amid multiple lawsuits contending that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the original temple under instructions from the Mughal era.

