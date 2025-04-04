Left Menu

Outrage Over School Violence: Arrests Made After Viral Video

Two individuals, a cook and her assistant, were arrested for beating a class V student with a broom after he asked for an egg as part of a nutritious meal. The incident drew significant attention following a viral video. Government officials condemned the act and initiated criminal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has sparked public outrage, two individuals—a cook and her assistant—were arrested for beating a class V student in a primary school. The violence erupted after the child requested an egg as part of a nutritious meal, a demand that the school authorities apparently met with hostility.

The incident, which took place in Polur union, gained widespread attention after a shocking video showing the assault went viral. In response to the public outcry, the state's Social Welfare and Women Rights Minister, P Geetha Jeevan, assured that the government would not condone any act of violence against children.

Following the release of the video, the two women, identified as Lakshmi and Muniammal, were suspended on April 3. Authorities swiftly pursued criminal action under the provisions of the BNS and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, leading to their arrest. The state government has also launched an inquiry into the incident.

