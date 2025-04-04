Outrage Over School Violence: Arrests Made After Viral Video

In a disturbing incident that has sparked public outrage, two individuals—a cook and her assistant—were arrested for beating a class V student in a primary school. The violence erupted after the child requested an egg as part of a nutritious meal, a demand that the school authorities apparently met with hostility.

The incident, which took place in Polur union, gained widespread attention after a shocking video showing the assault went viral. In response to the public outcry, the state's Social Welfare and Women Rights Minister, P Geetha Jeevan, assured that the government would not condone any act of violence against children.

Following the release of the video, the two women, identified as Lakshmi and Muniammal, were suspended on April 3. Authorities swiftly pursued criminal action under the provisions of the BNS and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, leading to their arrest. The state government has also launched an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)