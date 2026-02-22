Child Abuse Scandal Rocks Private School in Odisha
Five teachers from a private school in Odisha's Kendrapara district have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The arrests followed complaints by the girl's father and the district child welfare committee, prompting a police investigation and widespread calls for severe punishment.
In a disturbing development, five teachers from a private school in Odisha have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Kendrapara district.
The accusations surfaced after the girl's father, along with the district's child welfare committee, filed complaints at the Rajkanika police station. Senior authorities have now taken over the investigation.
Opposition party BJD has submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the accused, underscoring the severity of the crime. The district education officer has been directed to conduct a separate inquiry into this appalling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
