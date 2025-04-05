Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Biker Killed in Kanpur Car Accident

A man was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, near Rashtriya Inter College. The driver of the car has been arrested, and police are actively investigating the case, examining CCTV footage and interviewing the deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night, as a man riding his bike was killed when hit by a car, according to local police reports. The collision occurred near Rashtriya Inter College, in the Kidwai Nagar area.

Police officials confirmed that the family of the deceased has filed a complaint, prompting an ongoing investigation. The driver of the car, an Innova, was promptly taken into custody following the incident. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dilip Kumar Singh of the Babupurwa Circle provided details, stating, 'The crash happened near the South Cricket Academy, within the Kidwai Nagar police jurisdiction, resulting in the immediate death of the biker.'

Singh further explained that authorities have reviewed CCTV footage which enabled them to identify and arrest the vehicle's owner. He assured that the statement from the deceased's family has been recorded and legal proceedings are underway. Despite initial confusion, there is no current evidence suggesting a race; the vehicle involved was traveling at high speed, trailing behind two other cars. Investigations continue as authorities scrutinize all aspects of the case. More details are awaited as the story develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

