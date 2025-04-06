Left Menu

Swift Action Contained Multiple Delhi Fires, Preventing Casualties

A significant fire erupted in Delhi's Geeta Colony, but swift response from fire tenders ensured it was quickly doused with no casualties. Another fire in Shaheen Bagh and a storage area near Khajuri Khas was also managed efficiently, highlighting effective fire response across the city.

06-04-2025
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Geeta Colony (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze ignited at a park in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday. Rapid response from fire tenders ensured the fire was promptly extinguished, with no casualties confirmed, according to Station Officer Anoop Singh of the Geeta Colony Fire Station.

"Three fire tenders reached the spot. We have doused the fire. No casualties have been reported," Singh informed ANI. Further investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere, another fire erupted on a vacant plot in Shaheen Bagh, requiring several fire tenders to respond. Additionally, a storage area blaze broke out near the Police Training School in the South district, Khajuri Khas, with seven fire tenders managing to control the fire by 6 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

