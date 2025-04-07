Unity in Diversity: Tripura's Path to Progress
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, emphasizes unity and welfare for all communities. Attending the Ram Navami Utsav, he highlighted peaceful coexistence and dialogue as pillars for progress. CM Saha also lauded local figures for their contributions and announced budget allocations for tribal workshops, reinforcing cultural preservation and development.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke on Sunday about the state's progress through the harmonious coexistence of tribal and non-tribal communities. At the Ram Navami Utsav, he expressed confidence in the government's ability to ensure welfare for all, stressing trust and dialogue in resolving issues.
CM Saha, attending the event at Sri Saibaba Temple in Agartala, reiterated the importance of solidarity among diverse groups. He noted the role of religion in the lives of Tripura's residents and the government's aim to foster happiness and cultural pride across the state.
Further, the Chief Minister underlined the government's dedication to acknowledging the achievements of notable individuals like Bipul Kanti Saha, a prominent figure in modern sculpture. At the inauguration of the Bipul Kanti Saha State Art & Craft Festival, he announced budget allocations to support tribal musical endeavors, aiming to inspire future generations.
