Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 Showcases India’s Linguistic Unity, Tribal Languages
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) played a significant role in this year’s celebration, drawing national attention to the vibrancy, cultural depth, and linguistic significance of India’s tribal languages.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Education celebrated Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 at the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, marking the birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, one of India’s greatest modern poets and champions of linguistic pride. With the theme “Many Languages, One Emotion”, the event highlighted India’s profound multilingual heritage and the emotional unity that binds its people.
MoTA Exhibition Highlights Tribal Linguistic Heritage
MoTA set up a dedicated stall showcasing a wide range of tribal language publications from Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) of:
-
Jharkhand
-
Odisha
-
Gujarat
The collection included:
-
Tribal language dictionaries and primers
-
Storybooks for young learners
-
Research papers and documentation on tribal linguistic traditions
-
Material reflecting centuries-old oral narratives and indigenous knowledge
The display served as a powerful reminder that India’s tribal languages are not only linguistic systems but carriers of unique worldviews, cultural memory, and deep-rooted identities.
Adi Vaani App Demonstration: India’s First AI-Powered Tribal Language Translator
A key attraction was the live demonstration of Adi Vaani, India’s first AI-powered tribal language translator, developed under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with technical leadership from IIT Delhi.
Key Features of Adi Vaani
-
Real-time text and speech translation between English/Hindi and tribal languages
-
Interactive learning tools for children, students, and community educators
-
Digital preservation of folklore, stories, songs, cultural practices
-
Support for digital literacy, healthcare communication, and heritage conservation
Languages Supported in Phase 1
-
Santali, Mundari (Jharkhand)
-
Kui, Gondi (Odisha & Chhattisgarh)
-
Bhili (Madhya Pradesh)
-
Garo (Meghalaya)
The demonstration showcased how modern technology can ensure that vulnerable languages survive, thrive, and reach new audiences. Visitors, students, and educators were captivated by the app’s potential to revolutionize linguistic preservation.
Cultural Performances Showcase India’s Diversity
The event featured colourful cultural presentations from schools across India. Notably:
-
EMRS Kalsi (Uttarakhand) students presented a lively folk dance and a nukkad natak reflecting tribal youth culture, social issues, and community dynamism.
These performances celebrated the living traditions of India and highlighted the interconnectedness of language, culture, and identity.
A Symbol of Unity: “Vande Mataram” in 22 Indian Languages
In a powerful finale, students from various schools rendered “Vande Mataram” in 22 Indian languages, symbolising:
-
India’s unity in diversity
-
The shared emotional resonance of the motherland
-
The inclusive spirit of the Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav
The multilingual rendition illustrated how India’s linguistic richness strengthens national unity rather than dividing it.
Reinforcing India’s Multilingual Commitment
Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 brought together:
-
Educational institutions
-
Tribal communities
-
Researchers and academicians
-
Students and cultural performers
The participation of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs reinforced the understanding that tribal languages form an essential part of India’s linguistic and cultural landscape. The event served as a national reaffirmation of India’s resolve to celebrate, preserve, and promote its multilingual heritage, ensuring that every linguistic community—including tribal populations—remains an integral part of the nation’s cultural journey.