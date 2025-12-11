Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 Showcases India’s Linguistic Unity, Tribal Languages

The Ministry of Education celebrated Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 at the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, marking the birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, one of India’s greatest modern poets and champions of linguistic pride. With the theme “Many Languages, One Emotion”, the event highlighted India’s profound multilingual heritage and the emotional unity that binds its people.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) played a significant role in this year’s celebration, drawing national attention to the vibrancy, cultural depth, and linguistic significance of India’s tribal languages.

MoTA Exhibition Highlights Tribal Linguistic Heritage

MoTA set up a dedicated stall showcasing a wide range of tribal language publications from Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) of:

Jharkhand

Odisha

Gujarat

The collection included:

Tribal language dictionaries and primers

Storybooks for young learners

Research papers and documentation on tribal linguistic traditions

Material reflecting centuries-old oral narratives and indigenous knowledge

The display served as a powerful reminder that India’s tribal languages are not only linguistic systems but carriers of unique worldviews, cultural memory, and deep-rooted identities.

Adi Vaani App Demonstration: India’s First AI-Powered Tribal Language Translator

A key attraction was the live demonstration of Adi Vaani, India’s first AI-powered tribal language translator, developed under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with technical leadership from IIT Delhi.

Key Features of Adi Vaani

Real-time text and speech translation between English/Hindi and tribal languages

Interactive learning tools for children, students, and community educators

Digital preservation of folklore, stories, songs, cultural practices

Support for digital literacy, healthcare communication, and heritage conservation

Languages Supported in Phase 1

Santali, Mundari (Jharkhand)

Kui, Gondi (Odisha & Chhattisgarh)

Bhili (Madhya Pradesh)

Garo (Meghalaya)

The demonstration showcased how modern technology can ensure that vulnerable languages survive, thrive, and reach new audiences. Visitors, students, and educators were captivated by the app’s potential to revolutionize linguistic preservation.

Cultural Performances Showcase India’s Diversity

The event featured colourful cultural presentations from schools across India. Notably:

EMRS Kalsi (Uttarakhand) students presented a lively folk dance and a nukkad natak reflecting tribal youth culture, social issues, and community dynamism.

These performances celebrated the living traditions of India and highlighted the interconnectedness of language, culture, and identity.

A Symbol of Unity: “Vande Mataram” in 22 Indian Languages

In a powerful finale, students from various schools rendered “Vande Mataram” in 22 Indian languages, symbolising:

India’s unity in diversity

The shared emotional resonance of the motherland

The inclusive spirit of the Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav

The multilingual rendition illustrated how India’s linguistic richness strengthens national unity rather than dividing it.

Reinforcing India’s Multilingual Commitment

Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav 2025 brought together:

Educational institutions

Tribal communities

Researchers and academicians

Students and cultural performers

The participation of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs reinforced the understanding that tribal languages form an essential part of India’s linguistic and cultural landscape. The event served as a national reaffirmation of India’s resolve to celebrate, preserve, and promote its multilingual heritage, ensuring that every linguistic community—including tribal populations—remains an integral part of the nation’s cultural journey.