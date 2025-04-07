Japanese Firms Eye Uncertainty Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns

Japanese companies are expressing concern over the potential impacts of uncertain U.S. trade policies on their profits and output, according to a statement by the Bank of Japan on Monday. The concerns come in the wake of a quarterly meeting involving the central bank's regional branch managers.

The Bank of Japan's quarterly report on regional economies highlights the stability of economic recovery. Despite the looming uncertainties, the bank has retained its assessment for all nine regions, affirming that each is either in a state of recovery or experiencing moderate improvement.

This statement underscores the resilience of Japanese economic sectors despite external pressures. The report serves as a barometer for the regional economic health amid fluctuating global trade dynamics.

