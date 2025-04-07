AICTE's Multilingual Textbook Initiative: Engineering Education for All by 2026

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is on a mission to make engineering textbooks available in 12 Indian languages by December 2026, aiming to break language barriers in technical education. This ambitious plan has already seen the completion of around 600 textbooks for first and second-year students.

AICTE Chairman, Prof T G Sitharam, informed ANI that textbooks covering fundamental engineering courses have been uploaded in languages like Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, and others, with efforts underway for third and fourth-year materials. The initiative isn't mandatory but offers an important option for students more comfortable with regional languages.

While challenges regarding employability in regional languages exist, the government is encouraging industries to adapt. This move seeks to empower students, particularly in rural areas, making engineering education more inclusive and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)