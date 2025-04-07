Rohingya Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Political Hypocrisy
AAP leader Sanjeev Jha criticized the BJP for allegedly misleading voters by opposing Rohingya settlement publicly while secretly accommodating them. He accused the BJP of using Rohingyas as an election agenda, citing the admission of Rohingya children in schools within BJP-led constituencies as evidence of duplicity.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political attack, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Jha has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of duplicity over the Rohingya issue. Speaking at a press conference, Jha claimed that while BJP leaders publicly denounce the settlement of Rohingyas during election campaigns, they discreetly facilitate their accommodation in Delhi.
Jha emphasized that 19 Rohingya children were recently admitted to government schools in areas of Delhi governed by the BJP. He called out the ruling party for allegedly leveraging the issue for political advantage, suggesting that the BJP uses Rohingyas as a recurring election tool. He recalled BJP's electoral promises to expel Rohingyas from the capital.
The AAP MLA further criticized BJP's supposed 'hidden agenda,' asserting that the accommodations were taking place under the watch of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, whose constituency includes the schools hosting Rohingya children. Jha suggested that the incident highlights BJP's double standards and questioned the genuineness of their voter-focused promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
