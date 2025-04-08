US's Emerging Market Identity: A Global Financial Shock
Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah suggests the United States is behaving more like an emerging market. This follows the U.S.' introduction of broad tariffs under President Donald Trump. Boujnah notes market adjustments, while some financial flows shift from the U.S. to Europe amid volatile conditions.
In a surprising commentary, Euronext's CEO Stephane Boujnah remarked that the United States is beginning to mirror the characteristics of an emerging market, deviating from its traditionally established status. His comments came amid fluctuating financial markets, driven by sweeping new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
On Tuesday, Boujnah expressed his concerns during an interview on France Inter radio, noting the global financial sector's struggle to adapt to the new U.S. landscape. 'Fear exists all over,' he stated. The tariffs, ranging from 10% to 50%, are part of President Trump's plan to regain an industrial stronghold perceived to have declined due to extended trade liberalization.
Despite the volatility, Boujnah highlighted some positive developments, including decreasing oil prices and long-term interest rates, as well as financial outflows from the United States being redirected into European investments. These shifts reflect the broader economic adjustments occurring in response to America's unexpected trade strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
