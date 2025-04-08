Left Menu

US's Emerging Market Identity: A Global Financial Shock

Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah suggests the United States is behaving more like an emerging market. This follows the U.S.' introduction of broad tariffs under President Donald Trump. Boujnah notes market adjustments, while some financial flows shift from the U.S. to Europe amid volatile conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:55 IST
US's Emerging Market Identity: A Global Financial Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising commentary, Euronext's CEO Stephane Boujnah remarked that the United States is beginning to mirror the characteristics of an emerging market, deviating from its traditionally established status. His comments came amid fluctuating financial markets, driven by sweeping new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, Boujnah expressed his concerns during an interview on France Inter radio, noting the global financial sector's struggle to adapt to the new U.S. landscape. 'Fear exists all over,' he stated. The tariffs, ranging from 10% to 50%, are part of President Trump's plan to regain an industrial stronghold perceived to have declined due to extended trade liberalization.

Despite the volatility, Boujnah highlighted some positive developments, including decreasing oil prices and long-term interest rates, as well as financial outflows from the United States being redirected into European investments. These shifts reflect the broader economic adjustments occurring in response to America's unexpected trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025