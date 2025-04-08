10 Years of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Stories of Transformation and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana by meeting with its beneficiaries at his residence in Delhi. Emphasizing Indian hospitality, he expressed gratitude to attendees, inviting them to share their stories of success fostered by the loan scheme.

The tales shared highlighted entrepreneurship boosted by Mudra Loans, from pet supply businesses to renewable energy initiatives. Modi particularly spotlighted an entrepreneur who transitioned from a Dubai job to promoting solar solutions in Kerala, significantly reducing electricity bills while enabling substantial earnings.

The Prime Minister further engaged with other entrepreneurs, many of whom overcame job insecurities to establish thriving businesses, highlighting risk-taking and innovation facilitated by the scheme. The importance of such initiatives in transforming lives, especially among women and economically disadvantaged groups, was underlined.

