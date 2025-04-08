Left Menu

10 Years of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Stories of Transformation and Growth

As the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana marked its 10th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated by engaging with beneficiaries who shared their success stories. From entrepreneurs in renewable energy and hospitality to those in baking and jute bags, the scheme has significantly boosted economic growth and self-reliance among ordinary citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana by meeting with its beneficiaries at his residence in Delhi. Emphasizing Indian hospitality, he expressed gratitude to attendees, inviting them to share their stories of success fostered by the loan scheme.

The tales shared highlighted entrepreneurship boosted by Mudra Loans, from pet supply businesses to renewable energy initiatives. Modi particularly spotlighted an entrepreneur who transitioned from a Dubai job to promoting solar solutions in Kerala, significantly reducing electricity bills while enabling substantial earnings.

The Prime Minister further engaged with other entrepreneurs, many of whom overcame job insecurities to establish thriving businesses, highlighting risk-taking and innovation facilitated by the scheme. The importance of such initiatives in transforming lives, especially among women and economically disadvantaged groups, was underlined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

