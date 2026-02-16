Left Menu

Thales Boosts India's Self-Reliance with New R&D Hub

French defense firm Thales has launched a new R&D center in India, enhancing the nation's self-reliance efforts. This center aims to foster open innovation and collaboration across startups, industry, and academia, supporting technological advancements in critical systems like AI and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:08 IST
Thales Boosts India's Self-Reliance with New R&D Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion of its global footprint, French defense giant Thales has unveiled a new Research & Development (R&D) center in India, marking the country as a core hub for technological innovation.

The center, announced during the India AI Impact Summit, will play a pivotal role in advancing India's self-reliance goals, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It is one of five global corporate laboratories operated by Thales, joining prestigious counterparts in France, the UK, Canada, and Singapore.

State IT Minister Priyank Kharge praised the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with India's aspirations for technological self-sufficiency. With a dedicated team of researchers, including Masters and PhD scholars, the center is set to focus on open innovation and align closely with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by collaborating with diverse stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
2
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global
4
Congress Launches Talent Hunt Programme to Energize Spokesperson Brigade in Madhya Pradesh

Congress Launches Talent Hunt Programme to Energize Spokesperson Brigade in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026