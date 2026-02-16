Thales Boosts India's Self-Reliance with New R&D Hub
French defense firm Thales has launched a new R&D center in India, enhancing the nation's self-reliance efforts. This center aims to foster open innovation and collaboration across startups, industry, and academia, supporting technological advancements in critical systems like AI and cybersecurity.
In a significant expansion of its global footprint, French defense giant Thales has unveiled a new Research & Development (R&D) center in India, marking the country as a core hub for technological innovation.
The center, announced during the India AI Impact Summit, will play a pivotal role in advancing India's self-reliance goals, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It is one of five global corporate laboratories operated by Thales, joining prestigious counterparts in France, the UK, Canada, and Singapore.
State IT Minister Priyank Kharge praised the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with India's aspirations for technological self-sufficiency. With a dedicated team of researchers, including Masters and PhD scholars, the center is set to focus on open innovation and align closely with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by collaborating with diverse stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
