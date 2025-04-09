PM Modi's Call for Unity Through Jain Navkar Mantra

In a heartfelt appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to join in chanting the sacred Jain Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM on Wednesday. Using a post on platform X, he emphasized the collective power of the chant in fostering peace and harmony across the nation.

PM Modi encouraged everyone to participate, highlighting the chant's role in enhancing the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The Navkar Mantra, an esteemed prayer in Jainism, honors Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus, and is regarded as a universal invocation for well-being and inner awakening.

The specified time of 8:27 AM holds particular spiritual significance in Jain customs, often linked with auspicious planetary alignments. This call reflects PM Modi's ongoing commitment to promoting cultural and spiritual awareness in India, reinforcing communal goodwill and national unity.

