PM Modi's Call for Unity Through Jain Navkar Mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to collectively recite the Jain Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM to foster peace and unity. The mantra is a revered Jain invocation paying tribute to spiritual leaders and is believed to promote harmony and inner strength across different communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to join in chanting the sacred Jain Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM on Wednesday. Using a post on platform X, he emphasized the collective power of the chant in fostering peace and harmony across the nation.

PM Modi encouraged everyone to participate, highlighting the chant's role in enhancing the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The Navkar Mantra, an esteemed prayer in Jainism, honors Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus, and is regarded as a universal invocation for well-being and inner awakening.

The specified time of 8:27 AM holds particular spiritual significance in Jain customs, often linked with auspicious planetary alignments. This call reflects PM Modi's ongoing commitment to promoting cultural and spiritual awareness in India, reinforcing communal goodwill and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

