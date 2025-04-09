Left Menu

Lego Expands Footprint in Asia with Vietnam Factory Launch

Lego has inaugurated a new factory in Vietnam, reinforcing its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region by investing $1 billion. This move aims to localize production, mitigate costs and supply chain issues, and strengthen the brand's presence in key markets.

Updated: 09-04-2025 14:00 IST
Danish toy giant Lego announced the opening of a new production facility in Vietnam, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion within the Asia-Pacific region.

By investing $1 billion, Lego seeks to enhance its production capabilities closer to its consumer base, reduce costs, and shield itself from external disruptions.

This investment is part of Lego's broader strategy to align its manufacturing locations with key markets. The company now operates six factories worldwide, including Denmark, Hungary, Czech Republic, Mexico, China, and Vietnam.

