Lego Expands Footprint in Asia with Vietnam Factory Launch
Lego has inaugurated a new factory in Vietnam, reinforcing its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region by investing $1 billion. This move aims to localize production, mitigate costs and supply chain issues, and strengthen the brand's presence in key markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish toy giant Lego announced the opening of a new production facility in Vietnam, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion within the Asia-Pacific region.
By investing $1 billion, Lego seeks to enhance its production capabilities closer to its consumer base, reduce costs, and shield itself from external disruptions.
This investment is part of Lego's broader strategy to align its manufacturing locations with key markets. The company now operates six factories worldwide, including Denmark, Hungary, Czech Republic, Mexico, China, and Vietnam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lego
- Vietnam
- factory
- Asia-Pacific
- production
- growth
- investment
- supply chain
- markets
- expansion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asia's Economic Surge: Boao Forum 2023 Unveils Growth Forecasts
Nepal’s Growth Paradox: Remittance Success Amid Structural Economic Challenges
Unlocking Nepal’s Economic Future: World Bank Calls for Reforms to Sustain Growth Beyond Remittance-Led Success
Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's Growth and Governance Milestones
India's Ambitious Milk Production Target: Aiming for 300 Million Metric Tons