Tech Stocks Uptick Amid Tariff Turmoil

The Nasdaq recorded a limited rise on Wednesday as technology stocks gained traction amid a volatile session dominated by tariff concerns. Chinese retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods created a backdrop of uncertainty.

Notably, tech giants like Apple and Nvidia led the sector's upward movement, with Apple soaring 3.3% and Nvidia climbing 2%. While the tech sector saw a 1.5% uptick, the broader market indexes of S&P 500 and Dow had minor setbacks.

Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment, causing withdrawal from stocks and safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries. Investors anticipate further impacts from tariffs, particularly as major U.S. banks prepare to report earnings.

