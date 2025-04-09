Tech Stocks Uptick Amid Tariff Turmoil
The Nasdaq saw slight gains as investors bought technology stocks amid ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions. Apple and Nvidia led the tech sector's rise, while the Dow and S&P 500 slipped slightly. The tariff war escalated as China imposed greater levies on U.S. goods, pushing investors to exit various markets.
The Nasdaq recorded a limited rise on Wednesday as technology stocks gained traction amid a volatile session dominated by tariff concerns. Chinese retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods created a backdrop of uncertainty.
Notably, tech giants like Apple and Nvidia led the sector's upward movement, with Apple soaring 3.3% and Nvidia climbing 2%. While the tech sector saw a 1.5% uptick, the broader market indexes of S&P 500 and Dow had minor setbacks.
Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment, causing withdrawal from stocks and safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries. Investors anticipate further impacts from tariffs, particularly as major U.S. banks prepare to report earnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
