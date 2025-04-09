Left Menu

Tech Stocks Uptick Amid Tariff Turmoil

The Nasdaq saw slight gains as investors bought technology stocks amid ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions. Apple and Nvidia led the tech sector's rise, while the Dow and S&P 500 slipped slightly. The tariff war escalated as China imposed greater levies on U.S. goods, pushing investors to exit various markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:41 IST
Tech Stocks Uptick Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq recorded a limited rise on Wednesday as technology stocks gained traction amid a volatile session dominated by tariff concerns. Chinese retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods created a backdrop of uncertainty.

Notably, tech giants like Apple and Nvidia led the sector's upward movement, with Apple soaring 3.3% and Nvidia climbing 2%. While the tech sector saw a 1.5% uptick, the broader market indexes of S&P 500 and Dow had minor setbacks.

Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment, causing withdrawal from stocks and safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries. Investors anticipate further impacts from tariffs, particularly as major U.S. banks prepare to report earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025