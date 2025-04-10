India's Diplomatic Triumph: Securing Rana's Extradition

India has achieved a diplomatic victory with the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, thanks to a combination of legal prowess and international relations. Legal sources reveal that India effectively challenged Rana's double jeopardy defense, arguing before U.S. authorities that this principle hinges on the crime's elements, not the accused's actions.

Indian officials tackled the double jeopardy claim by emphasizing that prosecuting Rana under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act doesn't breach this principle. Rana's counsel had sought a U.S. Supreme Court review of the extradition, citing double jeopardy concerns, but India's legal strategy prevailed.

India's diplomatic clout further enabled the smooth extradition process. Sources inform us that India's global stature and cordial U.S. relations were instrumental in overcoming hurdles. In parallel, the Patiala House Court in Delhi has now received important trial records from Mumbai investigating the 26/11 attacks, implicating Rana and Headley.

