Blaze Engulfs Bus in Rohini, Firefighters Swiftly Respond

A fire erupted on a bus in Delhi's Rohini area early Friday morning, leading to a swift response from the city's fire services. The flames were reported at 9:48 a.m. at the Delhi Transport Corporation Bus Depot in Sector-37, Rohini.

Firefighters were on the scene promptly to tackle the blaze, deploying three fire tenders to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, as investigations continue.

This incident surfaces following another fire in the main market of Begampur and a fire at a garbage dump in the Sanjay Lake Forest area, highlighting ongoing concerns over fire safety in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)