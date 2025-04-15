Dollar Wavers Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Fed Rate Speculation
The dollar remains volatile due to fluctuating U.S. tariffs under President Trump. Despite a brief calm, uncertainty prevails with tariffs' changes impacting market sentiment. The Fed hints at possible rate cuts to counter these economic shocks, while risk-linked currencies see gains.
The dollar remained steady on Tuesday, hovering near a three-year low against the euro and a six-month low against the yen. Investors continued to grapple with the ever-changing U.S. tariffs under President Trump, fueling caution towards U.S. assets.
Despite witnessing a brief market calm, the recent dollar volatility reflects the market's response to Trump's tariff adjustments. Last week's sharp dollar decline saw the euro briefly hitting a three-year high and the yen touching a six-month low.
Strategists like Commerzbank's Antje Praefcke anticipate ongoing uncertainty for the dollar. Meanwhile, the Fed considers interest rate cuts, as dovish indications emerge, to buffer the economy against tariff-induced disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
