Dollar Wavers Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Fed Rate Speculation

The dollar remained steady on Tuesday, hovering near a three-year low against the euro and a six-month low against the yen. Investors continued to grapple with the ever-changing U.S. tariffs under President Trump, fueling caution towards U.S. assets.

Despite witnessing a brief market calm, the recent dollar volatility reflects the market's response to Trump's tariff adjustments. Last week's sharp dollar decline saw the euro briefly hitting a three-year high and the yen touching a six-month low.

Strategists like Commerzbank's Antje Praefcke anticipate ongoing uncertainty for the dollar. Meanwhile, the Fed considers interest rate cuts, as dovish indications emerge, to buffer the economy against tariff-induced disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)