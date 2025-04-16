Left Menu

Dollar Decline: Navigating Global Currency Turbulence

The U.S. dollar tumbled against global currencies, with significant losses against the Swiss franc and euro, amid market turbulence induced by new tariffs and trade restrictions. Speculation around central bank interventions and economic talks further influenced investor decisions, with notable impacts on the dollar's performance globally.

Updated: 16-04-2025 14:10 IST
The U.S. dollar resumed its downward trajectory on Wednesday, suffering notable losses against the Swiss franc and euro. This decline is linked to renewed market anxiety stemming from ongoing tariff tensions.

The currency's struggle reflects broader economic concerns, following U.S. pledges to impose restrictions on chip exports to China and pending tariffs on critical minerals.

Significantly, the Swiss franc has surged, partly due to its traditional role as a safe haven during market volatility, prompting investor speculation about potential central bank interventions.

