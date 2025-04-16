Dollar Decline: Navigating Global Currency Turbulence
The U.S. dollar tumbled against global currencies, with significant losses against the Swiss franc and euro, amid market turbulence induced by new tariffs and trade restrictions. Speculation around central bank interventions and economic talks further influenced investor decisions, with notable impacts on the dollar's performance globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:10 IST
The U.S. dollar resumed its downward trajectory on Wednesday, suffering notable losses against the Swiss franc and euro. This decline is linked to renewed market anxiety stemming from ongoing tariff tensions.
The currency's struggle reflects broader economic concerns, following U.S. pledges to impose restrictions on chip exports to China and pending tariffs on critical minerals.
Significantly, the Swiss franc has surged, partly due to its traditional role as a safe haven during market volatility, prompting investor speculation about potential central bank interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Markets Brace for Trump's Tariff Turmoil
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stabilise, gold hits record before Trump tariff reveal
Asian Factories Hit By Trade Turbulence: A Struggle With Tariffs and Demand
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress