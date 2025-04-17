Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Contentious Waqf Act Amidst Nationwide Debates

The Supreme Court recently paused key amendments to the Waqf Act following an appeal by the Centre for more time to respond. Significant concern surrounds the Act, which affects Waqf Board appointments and land classifications. The court seeks to maintain current conditions, highlighting the law's complexity and societal impacts.

Updated: 17-04-2025 14:52 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the Centre's request for an extended timeline to submit a detailed response regarding the controversial Waqf Act. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that a preliminary reply, accompanied by pertinent documents, would be ready within a week.

The apex court accepted the assurance that no changes would be made to the appointments within the Waqf Board or Council until the next court session. Current Waqf properties, whether user-registered or declared via notification, are not to be reclassified during the interim, preserving the status quo.

During the proceedings, the court oscillated on the potential stay of specific provisions, such as non-Muslim inclusion in Waqf boards, while grappling with numerous legal challenges from various political and religious entities. The legislation, perceived by many as discriminatory, has stirred considerable nationwide debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

