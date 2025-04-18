Wang Yi Urges Unity Against Unilateralism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has issued a stark warning to Global South countries, emphasizing the need to safeguard multilateral trading systems. He cautioned against the growing trend of power politics and 'unilateral bullying,' which he says is creating unwelcome divisions on the global stage. His statements were part of a written address released by the ministry on Friday.

During a critical roundtable meeting held in Beijing, Wang delivered a compelling message to participating nations, underscoring that the world stands once again at a crucial crossroads. He called for global cooperation, urging countries to stand against 'unilateral protectionism' and to strive towards building an open world economy that benefits all.

Wang's speech reflects China's positioning as a champion of multilateralism amidst rising global tensions and trade barriers. His call to action seeks to align the Global South in a united front against protectionist policies that threaten to disrupt international trade relations and economic harmony.

