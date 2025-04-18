U.S. Strikes on Yemen Fuel Terminal Mark Deadly Escalation in Conflict

The U.S. military has launched a deadly strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel terminal, resulting in at least 74 casualties and leaving 171 injured. This marks the most lethal attack since the U.S. initiated its campaign against the Houthi faction last year, according to Houthi health officials.

President Donald Trump recently ordered an increase in military strikes in the region, in what is described as the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since he assumed office. The campaign aims to suppress the Iran-aligned Houthis, pressured to cease attacks on Red Sea vessels. Efforts to rescue victims continue as health officials report preliminary casualty figures.

While the U.S. military claimed its attacks targeted a crucial fuel source for Houthis, the Ras Isa port, beyond its economic significance, serves as a strategic military site. The strike's implications are profound, not just in immediate human cost but in further entrenching the long-standing Middle Eastern conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)