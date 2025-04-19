Left Menu

Visa Revocation Crisis: Indian Students Face Uncertain Future in the US

Indian MP John Brittas urges Union Minister S Jaishankar to address urgent visa cancellations affecting Indian students in the U.S., citing disproportionate actions for minor infractions. Brittas calls for government intervention to ensure fair treatment and transparency from U.S. authorities, advocating for students' rights and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST
Visa Revocation Crisis: Indian Students Face Uncertain Future in the US
Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has called upon Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to address the pressing issue of Indian students in the United States facing sudden visa cancellations. According to Brittas, hundreds of students find their academic futures at risk due to these abrupt and unexplained visa revocations.

Reports suggest that many students, who were already pursuing their studies, experienced visa annulments or threats of cancellation for reasons Brittas described as 'astonishingly petty.' These include minor traffic violations or academic lapses, further exacerbating the distress among affected individuals. Critically, Brittas highlighted how such measures lack transparency and run contrary to principles of natural justice.

The MP stressed that the situation necessitates a vigorous response from the Indian government, emphasizing the need for dialogue with U.S. authorities to seek reversal of these visa cancellations and ensure fair treatment of Indian students. He also urged for providing legal and consular support to those impacted, aiming to alleviate the legal and emotional turmoil they face abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

