Delhi High Court Deliberates on PFI Leader's Plea for Extended Custody Parole

The Delhi High Court has requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to a petition filed by Popular Front of India (PFI) leader OMA Salam, who is seeking custody parole for 15 days to attend religious and familial rituals in his hometown in Kerala. The rituals follow the passing of his daughter, a medical student.

The court was informed that the ceremonies, including prayers at her grave, were planned between April 18 and May 2, and Salam offered to cover the costs associated with his custody parole. His counsel emphasized that one day and six hours were insufficient for the necessary travel and ceremonies.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja acknowledged the NIA's request for more time to file a response and set the matter for further consideration on April 25. Arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Salam had initially been granted only a day and six hours of custody parole, which he contested in a bid for extension.

In 2022, Salam was detained during a large sweep of the banned PFI, suspected of funding terrorist activities and conducting ideological camps. The coordinated raids in 11 states led to the arrest of several individuals linked to the PFI. The government banned PFI on September 28, 2022, citing connections to international terrorist groups, including ISIS.

