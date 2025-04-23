Kashmir Unites in Solidarity: Strikes Follow Devastating Pahalgam Terror Attack
In response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday as political parties, traders, and locals united to condemn the incident and show solidarity with the victims. The call for a Kashmir Bandh was supported by various organizations, emphasizing the region's collective disdain for such violence.
In the wake of the shocking terrorist attack that rocked Pahalgam, Kashmir's political and business communities have banded together, calling for a complete shutdown in the region. The solidarity gesture, planned for Wednesday, aims to denounce the violence and stand united with the victims' families during this trying time.
Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, expressed the organization's staunch opposition to the attack. 'This atrocity is against the very fabric of humanity,' he declared, stressing the urgency of keeping such acts at bay from their region. Business communities in Poonch echoed this sentiment, joining protests and supporting the shutdown initiative.
Ankit Maheshwari, a tourist from Rajasthan, noted the rarity of such an event in Kashmir. Despite the ongoing shutdown, he commented on the overwhelming support from locals. Meanwhile, residents like Ashiq Hussain lamented the damage these incidents cause to Kashmir's image. Various political factions, including the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, along with the Jammu-Kashmir Students Association, have rallied behind the call for a Bandh, urging peaceful demonstrations against the heinous crime.
