Teacup Solidarity: Kerala CM's Symbolic Support Sparks Social Media Debate

A teacup with the phrase 'love you to the moon and back', used by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during an anti-central protest, sparked online discussions. It was seen as a sign of support for a sexual assault survivor who used the same words in a deeply emotional social media post.

Updated: 12-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:52 IST
A seemingly innocuous teacup held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become the subject of intense social media discourse. During an anti-central protest, Vijayan used a cup inscribed with 'love you to the moon and back', mirroring a phrase used by a sexual assault survivor in her poignant social media post.

The survivor, who had accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of assault, shared an emotional note echoing the words on the teacup. The gesture by Vijayan, although unofficially linked, was interpreted by many as a show of solidarity with the victim, prompting widespread online discussions.

The survivor's heartfelt message expressed gratitude to God for the strength to persevere despite immense pain and urged for peace and recognition of her story. The case, involving serious allegations against Mamkootathil, continues to unfold with legal proceedings ongoing.

