Left Menu

Nabard's Landmark Stake: A Leap Towards Digital Farming

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has acquired a 10% stake in agri fintech startup 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd. This marks Nabard’s first-ever investment in a bootstrapped startup, indicating its dedication to digital transformation in rural India through the eKisanCredit platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:03 IST
Nabard's Landmark Stake: A Leap Towards Digital Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has made headlines by acquiring a 10% stake in the agri fintech startup 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd, marking its inaugural investment in a bootstrapped startup. This move reinforces Nabard's commitment to fostering digital transformation in rural India.

24x7 Moneyworks's flagship platform, eKisanCredit (eKCC), revolutionizes loan origination systems for Cooperative Banks, PACS, and RRBs. By integrating seamlessly with land records, Aadhaar, eKYC, core banking systems, and ePACS, the platform automates the rural credit lifecycle.

Following two and a half years of successful pilots across various banks, the eKCC system is set for nation-wide deployment. According to Nabard Chairman Shaji K V, this strategic collaboration aims to enhance access, transparency, and efficiency in agricultural credit for small and marginal farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025