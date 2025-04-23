Kazakhstan's Oil Strategy: National Interests Over OPEC+

Kazakhstan has declared its intention to prioritize national interests when determining oil production levels, placing it at odds with the OPEC+ group. Newly appointed energy minister Erlan Akkenzhenov emphasized the country will adjust its actions but prioritize its national agenda, irrespective of OPEC+ satisfaction.

The nation, responsible for 2% of global output, often exceeds its OPEC+ quotas, much to the displeasure of other members such as Saudi Arabia. This approach has been partly due to the substantial investments from global giants like U.S. Chevron and Exxon Mobil since the Soviet Union's collapse.

Kazakhstan's major oil projects, managed by foreign firms, provide limited flexibility in output adjustments. Nevertheless, the government is negotiating to mitigate tensions with OPEC+, promising a reduction in output to correct past overproductions by June 2026, while maintaining its export strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)