Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear ExxonMobil, Suncor Appeal in Boulder Climate Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal by ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy seeking to dismiss a Boulder, Colorado lawsuit alleging liability for climate change. The city alleges oil companies caused damages by exacerbating climate change through fossil fuel sales. The companies argue against interference with federal regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:10 IST
Supreme Court to Hear ExxonMobil, Suncor Appeal in Boulder Climate Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy's bid to dismiss a landmark climate change lawsuit. The case, initiated by Boulder, Colorado, accuses these oil companies of contributing significantly to global warming and seeks compensation for related damages. Originally allowed to proceed by lower courts, the lawsuit charges Exxon and Suncor with misleading the public about their products' environmental impact. The companies have maintained their denial of any wrongdoing, arguing that the case conflicts with federal climate regulations.

Boulder's legal action is among several similar lawsuits filed by U.S. jurisdictions against fossil fuel companies. The city claims substantial costs from repairing infrastructural and environmental damages caused by climate change. These expenses allegedly include emergency management and public health adaptations. While the Colorado Supreme Court declined to dismiss the case, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision could set a significant precedent.

Previously, the Supreme Court refused to hear a comparable appeal by Sunoco related to a lawsuit from Honolulu on climate impacts. The outcome in Boulder may influence similar future litigations, as courts balance state-level legal actions and federal oversight of greenhouse gas emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026