Jammu & Kashmir Employees to Work from Home After Deadly Terror Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killing 26 people, Jammu and Kashmir officials have mandated remote work for PM Package employees in Baramulla. The Indian government has responded with significant diplomatic actions against Pakistan amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:25 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Employees to Work from Home After Deadly Terror Attack
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all PM Package employees in Baramulla to work from home. The directive aims to safeguard these personnel amidst heightened security concerns.

Reacting sternly to the attack, the Indian government has intensified its diplomatic response against Pakistan, accused of supporting cross-border terrorism. Measures include halting the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari Check Post.

As tensions mount, India has further decided to scale back diplomatic ties, reducing the staff in high commissions, and classifying certain military advisors as Persona Non Grata. These actions follow the CCS meeting led by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

