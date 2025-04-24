Intensified Anti-Terror Operations Underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Search operations intensified in Udhampur's Dudu-Basantgah sector on Thursday, as security forces continue efforts to combat terrorist threats in the region. A police official reported that an Army jawan succumbed to his injuries sustained in the encounter.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that, on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched in Basantgarh, where a fierce firefight broke out. Despite medical efforts, one soldier was grievously injured and later succumbed to his wounds. While the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, alongside the Special Operations Group (SOG), persist in their 10-day operation in the dense forests of Lasana in Poonch.

The operations, which started on April 15, followed an April 14 gunfight between security forces and terrorists, with terrorists attacking Romeo Force personnel near Lasana village. Additionally, Baramulla witnessed another encounter on April 23, where alert troops on the Line of Control repelled an infiltration attempt in Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, eliminating two terrorists and seizing significant weapons and ammunition. The crackdown comes amid heightened tensions after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)