India Takes Resolute Stance Against Terrorism in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In a firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in India, along with top governmental officials, have called for unity and taken decisive actions against Pakistan, accused of harboring terrorists. BJP West Bengal President and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, emphasized the need for political parties to unite beyond differences for national interest during the funeral of Manish Raman Mishra, an Intelligence Bureau official killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from Bihar's Madhubani, reiterated India's unwavering commitment to securing justice for the victims. He assured that those responsible for orchestrating the attack will face unprecedented repercussions. The Prime Minister commended the resilience of India's diverse populace and promised that the nation would pursue terrorists, including their handlers and backers, relentlessly.

High-level policy decisions included the suspension of diplomatic engagements with Pakistan, a halt on the Indus Waters Treaty, and immediate revocation of visas for Pakistani citizens. These measures underscore India's strategic stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism, as it seeks to dismantle remaining terror networks permanently.

