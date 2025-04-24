Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Boosts Investor Confidence with New Certification for Factory Approvals

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved third-party and self-certification for factory building plans, streamlining approvals and boosting investor confidence. Meanwhile, the Cabinet paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, condemning the violence and calling for unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:09 IST
Punjab cabinet meeting: Leaders observing two-minute silence for Pahalgam victims (Photo/ @AAPPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to attract investors, the Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved third-party certification and self-certification for factory building plan approvals. This decision was taken during the Council of Ministers meeting at the Chief Minister's residence.

The meeting started with the Cabinet paying respects to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A two-minute silence was held in memory of those who lost their lives. The Cabinet condemned the attack as a barbaric act that has affected the entire nation deeply.

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office explained that under the Factory Act 1948, factory building plans previously required approval according to building bylaws, which was time-consuming and costly. Now, with third-party/self-certification, architects can approve plans, significantly reducing the approval period from 45 days to 30 days and benefiting investors by facilitating faster clearances.

On another note, the Cabinet firmly denounced the Pahalgam terrorist incident, underscoring that terrorist activities are not bound by any religion or moral code. The Cabinet urged a unified condemnation of this aggression, which constitutes an attack on humanity itself, calling for strong denunciation from all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

