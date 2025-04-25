Left Menu

Massive Anti-Naxal Operation: Security Forces Target Top Leaders in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have initiated a major offensive against Naxal insurgents in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, mobilizing 10,000 personnel to tackle top leaders. The operation aims to decimate the military strength of the CPI (Maoists). Over 3,500 insurgents have been neutralized since December 2023 as part of a strategic crackdown.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Security forces launched a significant operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, targeting key Naxal leaders, including Hidma and Damodar. The offensive, involving 10,000 personnel from multiple states, focuses on Karegutta hill and surrounding forests, following precise intelligence reports on insurgent presence.

Described as 'crucial', the operation aims to dismantle the CPI (Maoists) PLGA Battalion-1 and associated committees. The search has already yielded the bodies of three cadres. Sources suggest more insurgents might have been eliminated in the ongoing conflict. Security forces face challenges such as IEDs, hot weather, and tough terrain.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirm their goal to eradicate Naxalism by March 26, 2026, urging cadres to abandon violence. Since the BJP's rise to power in December 2023, 365 cadres have been killed, 1,382 arrested, and 2,306 surrendered. The government continues to promote its surrender and rehabilitation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

