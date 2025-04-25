Left Menu

Historic Offensive: Security Forces Intensify Anti-Naxal Operations in Bijapur

In a historic operation, 10,000 security forces have converged in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, targeting Naxal leaders on Karegutta hill and nearby forests. Multiple states collaborate to dismantle CPI (Maoists) military and ideology. Despite tough terrains and climate challenges, high morale drives efforts to eliminate the insurgents by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:54 IST
Historic Offensive: Security Forces Intensify Anti-Naxal Operations in Bijapur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have launched a historic offensive against the Naxal movement in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, deploying a formidable force of around 10,000 personnel to strategic locations like Karegutta hill. This marks the fourth day of intensified operations aimed at toppling the insurgency.

Informed by precise intelligence on key Naxal commanders such as Hidma and Damodar, officers from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana have joined forces to circle the forests near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border at Bijapur. According to police sources, this deployment encompasses units like DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra, CRPF, and Greyhound, making it the largest anti-Naxal mission in India's history.

Describing the operation as 'very crucial,' officials suggest it aims to dismantle the CPI (Maoists) PLGA Battalion-1's military capabilities, alongside the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and Telangana State Committee. Recoveries from the first search day include three Naxal bodies and weapons, with ongoing operations indicating potential higher casualties on the insurgent side under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025