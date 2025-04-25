Historic Offensive: Security Forces Intensify Anti-Naxal Operations in Bijapur

Security forces have launched a historic offensive against the Naxal movement in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, deploying a formidable force of around 10,000 personnel to strategic locations like Karegutta hill. This marks the fourth day of intensified operations aimed at toppling the insurgency.

Informed by precise intelligence on key Naxal commanders such as Hidma and Damodar, officers from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana have joined forces to circle the forests near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border at Bijapur. According to police sources, this deployment encompasses units like DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra, CRPF, and Greyhound, making it the largest anti-Naxal mission in India's history.

Describing the operation as 'very crucial,' officials suggest it aims to dismantle the CPI (Maoists) PLGA Battalion-1's military capabilities, alongside the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and Telangana State Committee. Recoveries from the first search day include three Naxal bodies and weapons, with ongoing operations indicating potential higher casualties on the insurgent side under challenging conditions.

