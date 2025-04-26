Sonowal Pledges Zero Tolerance Against Terror, Pushes Rural Development in Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, emphasizing the strong stance of PM Modi's government against terrorism. Meanwhile, Sonowal campaigned for NDA candidates in Assam's Panchayat elections, highlighting rural development and criticizing Congress for its past misgovernance.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, declared an uncompromising stance on terrorism following the horrifying Pahalgam attack, pledging that none of the terrorists will be spared. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the government seeks to punish the attackers beyond their expectations.
During his campaign for the NDA candidates in Assam's upcoming Panchayat elections, Sonowal emphasized the vital role of rural development in achieving a robust economy. He praised BJP-led government's policies for empowering rural regions, urging voters to support the alliance for continued progress.
Sonowal criticized Congress's historical governance, accusing the party of failing to fulfill promises while highlighting the transformative achievements under Modi's decade-long leadership. He cited India's rise in global economic rankings as evidence of effective governance and commended efforts to recognize Assam's historical sites globally.
