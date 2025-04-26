Left Menu

Sonowal Pledges Zero Tolerance Against Terror, Pushes Rural Development in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, emphasizing the strong stance of PM Modi's government against terrorism. Meanwhile, Sonowal campaigned for NDA candidates in Assam's Panchayat elections, highlighting rural development and criticizing Congress for its past misgovernance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 09:59 IST
Sonowal Pledges Zero Tolerance Against Terror, Pushes Rural Development in Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/@sarbanandsonwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, declared an uncompromising stance on terrorism following the horrifying Pahalgam attack, pledging that none of the terrorists will be spared. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the government seeks to punish the attackers beyond their expectations.

During his campaign for the NDA candidates in Assam's upcoming Panchayat elections, Sonowal emphasized the vital role of rural development in achieving a robust economy. He praised BJP-led government's policies for empowering rural regions, urging voters to support the alliance for continued progress.

Sonowal criticized Congress's historical governance, accusing the party of failing to fulfill promises while highlighting the transformative achievements under Modi's decade-long leadership. He cited India's rise in global economic rankings as evidence of effective governance and commended efforts to recognize Assam's historical sites globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025