BRICS Urged to Champion Social Justice, AI Equity, and Just Transition in Labour Markets

At the recent BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEMM), held under Brazil’s 2025 presidency, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo made a powerful call for BRICS nations to lead the world toward a renewed, socially just future of work. As global labour markets face seismic shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and the urgent transition to sustainability, Houngbo emphasized that BRICS countries—home to major economies and thriving technology sectors—are uniquely positioned to shape global standards that ensure no one is left behind.

Speaking via video message to the gathered ministers and officials, Director-General Houngbo applauded Brazil’s leadership for highlighting the critical role of South-South and triangular cooperation. Luiz Marinho, Brazil’s Minister of Labour and Employment, thanked the ILO for its unwavering commitment to promoting Decent Work and Social Justice, noting the organization's pivotal support for countries navigating these profound labour market transformations.

Forging a New Future: AI, Social Dialogue, and Workers' Rights

In his address, Houngbo celebrated the BRICS Declaration, which places the future of work, social justice, and just transition at the core of its agenda. Acknowledging the “immense potential” behind the challenges of AI disruption and the climate crisis, he stressed the urgent need for proactive and inclusive policymaking.

Ms. Laura Thompson, ILO’s Assistant Director-General for External and Corporate Relations, who led the ILO delegation in Brasília, further highlighted that AI must not become a driver of inequality. Equitable access to AI, she argued, demands that workers actively participate in decisions through meaningful social dialogue. “BRICS countries can lead the way by promoting a rights-based approach to AI, ensuring that technological transformations respect human dignity and bolster labour protections,” Thompson said.

Just Transition: Protecting Vulnerable Workers and Seizing Green Opportunities

One of the meeting’s critical focal points was the need for a just transition that safeguards the livelihoods of vulnerable populations—especially informal workers, women, youth, and migrants. Alarming ILO statistics set the backdrop: 1.2 billion jobs are at risk from ecosystem collapse, 2.4 billion workers are exposed to life-threatening heat levels, and up to 216 million people could be displaced by climate-related disasters.

However, there is hope: Clean energy jobs now outpace those in fossil fuels, and nature-based solutions could create up to 32 million new jobs by 2030. The ILO called on BRICS nations to urgently invest in education, vocational training, and skills development initiatives to prepare their workforces for the emerging green economy. This includes programs tailored to marginalized groups to ensure no community is left behind in the shift to sustainability.

Universal Social Protection: Building a 21st-Century Safety Net

The need for universal social protection was another key theme throughout the deliberations. Thompson urged BRICS countries to rethink and modernize their social protection systems to respond to today’s fast-evolving work realities. As platform and gig economy workers often lack safety nets, and 83 percent of individuals living in climate-vulnerable regions have no basic coverage, addressing the widening protection gap has become a global imperative.

“Social protection must be inclusive, flexible, and portable, particularly for migrant workers who are vital to many BRICS economies,” Thompson emphasized.

Scaling National Innovations and South-South Cooperation

Houngbo lauded several national initiatives for their innovation and effectiveness, including:

Brazil's SENAI (Brazilian National Service for Industrial Training)

Russia’s Workforce 4.0 program

India’s Digital Skilling Mission

China’s Vocational Education Reforms

South Africa’s Sectoral Training Authorities (SETAs)

He encouraged scaling up these efforts through enhanced South-South cooperation, such as via the Brazil-ILO programme “Social Justice for the Global South,” which offers a promising platform to advance collective priorities.

Strengthening BRICS Cooperation Mechanisms

The 2025 BRICS Labour Ministers’ meeting was packed into a single day of intense deliberations. Notable highlights from the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministerial Declaration include:

Plans to reinforce the BRICS Virtual Liaison Office with a new Social Protection Observatory .

Acknowledgement of the ILO’s work on BRICS Productivity , building on the productivity platform endorsed under South Africa’s 2023 presidency.

Welcome for the creation of the BRICS Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Network, established during Russia’s presidency in 2024.

The ILO also engaged with the Indian delegation to discuss future collaboration during India’s upcoming BRICS presidency.

BRICS and the Global Coalition for Social Justice: Towards COP30

Looking forward to Brazil’s hosting of COP30, the ILO emphasized that BRICS must align their climate, labour, and social policies into a coherent, transformative agenda. Houngbo reiterated the importance of integrating decent work, climate justice, and universal social protection at the heart of sustainable development strategies.

The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting BRICS nations through the Global Coalition for Social Justice, offering normative guidance, research, and technical cooperation to help member states navigate the profound shifts facing labour markets.

Emerging Technologies and New Frontiers for Employment

Ahead of the LEMM meeting, the ILO and its International Training Centre (ITCILO) organized a three-day conference titled “Emerging Technologies and New Frontiers for Employment for Just Transitions” in Brasília, from April 22–24. More than 20 experts, policymakers, and researchers from across BRICS countries participated in discussions on:

Artificial intelligence and automation

Big data and digital platforms

Biotechnology and its implications for future labour markets

The event aimed to deepen understanding of how technology can foster inclusive employment growth rather than exacerbate inequalities.

Conclusion: Seizing the Moment

The ILO’s message to BRICS countries was clear: This is a historic moment to lead a global paradigm shift. By placing people, decent work, social protection, and climate resilience at the centre of sustainable development, BRICS nations can drive a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

Director-General Houngbo concluded, “Together, through strong multilateral cooperation and decisive leadership, we can ensure that technology empowers workers, that climate action drives opportunity, and that universal social protection becomes a reality, worldwide.”