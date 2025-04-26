BSF and Punjab Police Uncover Smuggling Operation: Drones and Heroin Seized

The Border Security Force (BSF), alongside the Punjab Police, conducted a coordinated search operation leading to significant recoveries, including contraband drones and heroin. Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint forces retrieved one drone and two heroin packets within the last day, as confirmed by a BSF Punjab Frontier press release.

During their operation, authorities uncovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a heroin packet from Tarn Taran's farmland. Another packet, weighing 550 grams, was found near Chindu Wala village in Ferozepur, indicating a persistent smuggling threat along the border.

The diligent technical measures employed by BSF troops, in tandem with Punjab Police, successfully thwarted these cross-border illegal activities. Earlier successes included arms and narcotics seized in Amritsar's Daoke village and a damaged drone found in Tarn Taran, underscoring their commitment to combating illicit smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)