BSF and Punjab Police Uncover Smuggling Operation: Drones and Heroin Seized

BSF and Punjab Police's joint operation recovered a drone and heroin in Punjab, thwarting a smuggling attempt. Over 24 hours, two heroin packets and two DJI drones were seized near Tarn Taran and Amritsar as part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle cross-border smuggling networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:26 IST
BSF recover heroin and drone from Punjab border in joint search operation (Photo: BSF). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF), alongside the Punjab Police, conducted a coordinated search operation leading to significant recoveries, including contraband drones and heroin. Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint forces retrieved one drone and two heroin packets within the last day, as confirmed by a BSF Punjab Frontier press release.

During their operation, authorities uncovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a heroin packet from Tarn Taran's farmland. Another packet, weighing 550 grams, was found near Chindu Wala village in Ferozepur, indicating a persistent smuggling threat along the border.

The diligent technical measures employed by BSF troops, in tandem with Punjab Police, successfully thwarted these cross-border illegal activities. Earlier successes included arms and narcotics seized in Amritsar's Daoke village and a damaged drone found in Tarn Taran, underscoring their commitment to combating illicit smuggling.

