IDFC FIRST Bank Shows Robust Growth with 25% Increase in Customer Deposits

Mumbai, April 26, 2025: IDFC FIRST Bank has reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with customer deposits rising by 25.2% to Rs. 2,42,543 crore. Retail deposits surged by 26.4%, while CASA deposits grew by 24.8%.

The bank's loan portfolio also expanded by 20.4%, with retail, rural, and MSME sectors leading the growth. However, challenges in the microfinance sector have impacted profitability, as net profit for Q4 decreased to Rs. 304 crore, significantly down from Rs. 724 crore in the same quarter last year.

To fortify its capital position, the Board approved a fresh equity capital raise of approximately Rs. 7,500 crore. CEO V Vaidyanathan emphasized the bank's commitment to ethical banking and digital innovation, promising continued responsible growth.

