Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Shows Robust Growth with 25% Increase in Customer Deposits

IDFC FIRST Bank reports a 25.2% increase in customer deposits YOY for FY25, signaling strong growth. Retail deposits and CASA deposits experienced significant growth, while loans also expanded by 20.4%. However, microfinance portfolio challenges persist, with a decrease in profitability due to ongoing industry issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:27 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Shows Robust Growth with 25% Increase in Customer Deposits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 26, 2025: IDFC FIRST Bank has reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with customer deposits rising by 25.2% to Rs. 2,42,543 crore. Retail deposits surged by 26.4%, while CASA deposits grew by 24.8%.

The bank's loan portfolio also expanded by 20.4%, with retail, rural, and MSME sectors leading the growth. However, challenges in the microfinance sector have impacted profitability, as net profit for Q4 decreased to Rs. 304 crore, significantly down from Rs. 724 crore in the same quarter last year.

To fortify its capital position, the Board approved a fresh equity capital raise of approximately Rs. 7,500 crore. CEO V Vaidyanathan emphasized the bank's commitment to ethical banking and digital innovation, promising continued responsible growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025