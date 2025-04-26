Pahalgam Hero: Tourist-Rescue Amidst Terror

Pahalgam Tourist Pony Stand President, Rayess Ahmad Bhatt, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the area, stating Kashmir's explicit opposition to such violence. 'We held a significant protest because Kashmir thrives on tourism. Our livelihood depends on tourists, and this attack has deeply unsettled everyone,' Bhatt remarked to ANI.

Lauded as the 'Hero of Pahalgam,' Bhatt rescued five tourists during the attack, disregarding his own safety to aid the injured at the Baisaran Valley site. His courageous act was driven by a resolve to assist those stranded amidst the violence.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident. In its aftermath, the Central government vowed severe punishment for the perpetrators and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, coupled with most visa revocations, expecting a strong response to cross-border terrorism.

