Left Menu

Pahalgam Hero: Tourist-Rescue Amidst Terror

Pahalgam Tourist Pony Stand President, Rayess Ahmad Bhatt, condemned a terrorist attack targeting tourists, emphasizing Kashmir's reliance on tourism. Bhatt, hailed for saving lives during the attack, voiced local sentiment against such incidents. The attack spurred government actions against Pakistan, holding the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking most Pakistani visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:47 IST
Pahalgam Hero: Tourist-Rescue Amidst Terror
Pahalgam tourist pony stand President Rayess Ahmad Bhatt. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pahalgam Tourist Pony Stand President, Rayess Ahmad Bhatt, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the area, stating Kashmir's explicit opposition to such violence. 'We held a significant protest because Kashmir thrives on tourism. Our livelihood depends on tourists, and this attack has deeply unsettled everyone,' Bhatt remarked to ANI.

Lauded as the 'Hero of Pahalgam,' Bhatt rescued five tourists during the attack, disregarding his own safety to aid the injured at the Baisaran Valley site. His courageous act was driven by a resolve to assist those stranded amidst the violence.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident. In its aftermath, the Central government vowed severe punishment for the perpetrators and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, coupled with most visa revocations, expecting a strong response to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025