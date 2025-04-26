Delhi's Push for Women's Safety and Child Welfare Under CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a significant review meeting with the Department of Women and Child Development at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. The agenda focused on evaluating the progress and enhancing the effectiveness of welfare schemes for women and children in the capital.

Post-meeting, CM Gupta underscored the government's dedication to ensuring dignity and a safe future for women and children. She stressed that their empowerment forms the bedrock of a robust society and reiterated the need for collective efforts, particularly in ecological initiatives like cleaning the Yamuna River.

The Chief Minister tasked officials with regular inspections of Anganwadi Centres to improve conditions, mandated renovations, and proposed opening new units to make them safer. Additionally, the expansion of One Stop Centres was discussed to bolster women's safety, alongside plans to set up 500 new Palna Centres and two Sakhi Niwas hostels.

(With inputs from agencies.)