Delayed Payments and Rotting Wheat: Haryana's Grain Market Chaos

Haryana farmers face delays in payments for their procured crops, with allegations of government promises being unfulfilled. Congress leaders criticize the BJP for the chaos in grain markets, where wheat heaps are left to rot. The government's supposed farmer-friendly claims are questioned amid ongoing procurement issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:29 IST
Delayed Payments and Rotting Wheat: Haryana's Grain Market Chaos
Farmers in Haryana are experiencing prolonged waits for payments due for their procured crops, despite governmental assurances of settlement within 72 hours, according to Congress general secretary Kumari Selja.

Selja highlighted the BJP government's failure to deliver on its promises, as grain market operations appear utterly dysfunctional. She alleged that Rs 873 crore worth of payments remain outstanding and criticized the government's insensitivity towards farmers who are left grappling with unmet promises.

Further complicating the situation, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the state's grain markets of being overwhelmed with crops, with farmers suffering due to sluggish procurement processes. Despite efforts to ensure prompt transactions, logistical issues, including a shortage of facilities and resources, continue to plague the procurement system.

Latest News

