India Tightens Security and Diplomacy After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey voiced strong condemnation of the incident, labeling it as 'unfortunate'. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dubey noted the global perception of Modi as a robust leader backed by 140 crore Indians.

Dubey highlighted Modi's vow to avenge the assault and accused Bangladesh's interim government of collusion with terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. He underscored the importance of fortifying the India-Bangladesh border to impede terror threats, citing Modi's emphatic declaration to 'crush the terrorists'.

Highlighting contentious water-sharing treaties, Dubey criticized the 1996 Ganga water agreement, urging for enhanced border security. He echoed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's ongoing opposition, mentioning concerns voiced by West Bengal and Assam leaders over water resource distribution with Bangladesh.

The Indian government responded to the attack with stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the closure of the ICP at Attari and the suspension of SVES for Pakistanis. Diplomatic staffing was reduced, and the Indus Waters Treaty was paused as part of India's tactical response.

